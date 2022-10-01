Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $94.40

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NBR stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.68.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -24.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

