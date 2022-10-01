Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $4.17

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
