Head to Head Comparison: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.25 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.51 Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.36 -$270.45 million ($0.20) -46.95

Profitability

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Clarivate 1.87% 5.47% 2.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenidge Generation and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.72%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

