OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.47 Average PT from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$382.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.96. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.19.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.