Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $9.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $743.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.