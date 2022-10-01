Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target at $1.63

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Aeglea BioTherapeutics
In other news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
AGLE stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
