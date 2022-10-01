Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Target Price at $114.25

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5 %

Globe Life stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 466.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 555.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

