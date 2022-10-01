Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 127.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 90.18 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 90.29%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

