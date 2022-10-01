Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Decreases By 21.3%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YMTX stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.68. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

