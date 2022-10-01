iShares MSCI India ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,664 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 760% compared to the typical volume of 1,124 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,830,000 after buying an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,395,000 after buying an additional 2,152,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,457,000 after buying an additional 1,978,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.