Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,336,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

