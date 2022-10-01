WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 569,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after buying an additional 68,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

