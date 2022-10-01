Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Update

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,570,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 27,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

WBA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

