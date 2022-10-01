Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
VTWG stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $140.37 and a 52 week high of $240.00.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
