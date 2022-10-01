AT&T (NYSE:T) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 194172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AT&T by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $3,891,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

