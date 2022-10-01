AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $112.43, but opened at $107.00. AutoNation shares last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 7,327 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

AutoNation Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,758.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 84.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

