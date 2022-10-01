Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to C$85.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as C$64.49 and last traded at C$64.84, with a volume of 170832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.09.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.09.

Magna International Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.02.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 9.4799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

