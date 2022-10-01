Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.80. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.33. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 32,175 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

