American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.04. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 20,351 shares trading hands.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

