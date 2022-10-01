Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 7955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Specifically, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

