Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $128.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 9673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

