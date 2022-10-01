Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $405.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as low as $366.27 and last traded at $369.08, with a volume of 5818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.65.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

