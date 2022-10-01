Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Down 10.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$75.00. The stock traded as low as C$54.09 and last traded at C$54.45. 135,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 179,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.68.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC lifted their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,236,408.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 349,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,817,098.06. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 420,932 shares of company stock valued at $25,259,501.

Linamar Trading Up 0.4 %

About Linamar

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

