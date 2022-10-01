Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $119.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Visteon traded as low as $105.73 and last traded at $105.95. 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 71.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after buying an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

