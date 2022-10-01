Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 4130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

Specifically, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

