Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 60514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 180,654 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

