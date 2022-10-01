BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 312908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BB. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

