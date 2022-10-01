Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 59436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

