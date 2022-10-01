Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Up 1.7% on Strong Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $214.38 and last traded at $213.94. 10,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 382,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.29.

The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.44.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

