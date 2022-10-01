Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.95. 462,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,906,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,464,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,123,474. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.