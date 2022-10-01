Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Verizon Communications traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 408217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,150,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

