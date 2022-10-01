United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Natural Foods traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 20321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

