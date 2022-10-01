Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock to $95.00. The stock traded as low as $75.66 and last traded at $76.57, with a volume of 208181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

