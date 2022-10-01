NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 553425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

