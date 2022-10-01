Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

