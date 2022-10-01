Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Up 2.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $170.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $132.35 and last traded at $132.07. 14,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 612,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,198. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

