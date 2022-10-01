CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 509822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

Get CSX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $276,620,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.