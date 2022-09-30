HNP Capital LLC Sells 53,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

