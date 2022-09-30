Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

