Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.33. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

