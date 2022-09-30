QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

