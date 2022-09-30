Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,405.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 354,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $296.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

