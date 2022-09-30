Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces $1.91 Quarterly Dividend

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.