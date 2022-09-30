SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

