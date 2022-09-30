Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.22 EPS.

PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Paychex by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

