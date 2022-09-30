Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.72 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $211.38 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.