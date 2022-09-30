Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cognyte Software

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Rating

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

