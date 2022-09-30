Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

