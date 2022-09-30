Courier Capital LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

CSCO stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

