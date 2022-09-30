Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 2,325 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

